Mrs. Janice Thompson Brown, 73, of Brookhaven went to be with her Lord on Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services for Mrs. 3 p.m. today at Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruth. Bro. Brock Burch and Bro. Greg Warnock will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
She was born Dec. 8, 1946, in McComb to Carl and Louree Thompson. She was a member of First Baptist Church Brookhaven where she enjoyed being a part of the church on many mission trips, as well as being a part of the church choir. She was a graduate of North Pike High School, Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Mississippi College. She held many fond memories of years teaching special education in the Brookhaven School District. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Carl and Louree Thompson; and her daughter, Leanne McCaffery.
Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Ronald Thompson and wife Florinder, Mike Thompson and wife Judy, and Becky Thompson Campbell and husband Ronnie; daughters, Gretchen Brown Neal and husband Lee, Carly Brown Jordan and husband Josh, and son-in-law Darren McCaffery; grandsons, Harris Neal, Reid Neal, Fitz Neal, Finley Neal, Boyd McCaffery, Seth McCaffery, Noah McCaffery, and Hayes Jordan; granddaughter, Navy Jordan; great-granddaughters, Sloan Bentley and Ellis Leanne McCaffery; and a host of family and friends.
