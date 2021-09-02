Dennis G. Brown, 82, of Johnston Station passed away Aug. 29, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Sunday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb with the Rev. Glen Bird officiating and burial in Johnston Station Cemetery.
Dennis was born in Lincoln County on Feb. 13, 1939, to the late Louie and Ruby Marie Wallace Brown.
Dennis retired from offshore and worked for the McComb Railroad Shop for 18 years.
He was a member of Johnston Station Baptist Church.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Mason in lodge No. 231. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He enjoyed fishing, hunting birds, storytelling and was a constant happy-go-lucky whistler. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Louis “Eugene” Brown, Buford Brown and Wallace Brown; a sister, Hilda Rae Johnston; and a grandson, Cory Young.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Davis Brown; two daughters, Barbara Denise Young (Wayne) and Deborah Ann Rutledge (Kevin); a brother, Dale Brown (Amanda); a sister, Ouida Jackson; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Rutledge, Ricky McDaniel, Austin Rutledge, Grayson Rutledge, Walt McDaniel and Josh Rutledge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnston Station Baptist Church in Summit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.