James Fenn, 79, of McComb, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center of complications from COVID-19.
Per his wishes there will be no service, and no memorial is planned at this time given the COVID-19 environment and vulnerable class of many of his friends. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on April 6, 1941, in Smithdale to Claude L. Fenn Jr. and Willene Hughey Fenn.
Following the death of his father in France during WWII, he and his mother moved to Summit, where he was raised and attended Summit Elementary and high schools.
He played left field on the 1957 Summit High baseball team that won the South State B-BB Championship, and the last baseball team for the school that ultimately lost to Anguilla in the state finals. On occasion, he would share memories of his days playing sports and often lamented the closing of Summit High School and its consolidation with McComb High School.
His family moved to McComb, where he graduated from McComb High School in 1960. He earned an associates degree from Southwest Mississippi Junior College in 1964.
He was employed for most of his life as a surveyor-inspector in the land surveying and engineering industry in Pike County — with Willie Moak Surveying, L.H. Clark Engineers & Surveyors, Rutter & Associates and Neel-Schaffer Engineering, where he retired in 2019. His career spanned from dragging survey chains through cutover with a Kaiser blade, into the era of GPS technology, as well as conducting bridge inspections and street paving projects.
Along the way there were contentious encounters with adjacent landowners along survey lines, run-ins with water moccasins and copperheads, the elements of each season, as well as the pleasure of friendships made along the way. The folks at Neel-Shaffer embraced him and found purpose for his experience as he extended his working years toward retirement and for that the family is grateful.
He was known to most who knew him by his high- school nickname, “Toro.”
Endeared to folk music of the 1960s, he loved to play acoustic guitar in those years with friends at every chance. He loved the music of Dylan, Guthrie and Lightfoot, to name a few. In many ways, that genre influenced his life’s journey.
Indeed, he lived a simple life, loved his family in his own way, and while a loner of sorts and man of few words, his dry wit would draw a chuckle in any circle.
He regularly followed sports, could cook a mean BLT sandwich, loved being along the Bogue Chitto River, attending cookouts with friends, strumming the 12 string from time to time, and keeping up with what his grandkids were doing to include watching them play football and competing in rodeo.
For nearly three decades he made his weekly trip to Kentwood, La., for lotto tickets, winning at times and always hoping for the big one. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather, Houston C. Knippers; and one sister, Shirley Fenn Cameron.
He is survived by two sons, James Max Fenn Jr. (Anita) of McComb, and Patrick Casey Fenn (Jennifer Penson) of Spartanburg, S.C.; four grandchildren, Emma Ann Fenn, James Max Fenn III, Logan Savoie and James Patrick Fenn; nieces and nephews, Gene Cameron, Michelle Cameron Ellison and Michael Cameron. He leaves behind a lifetime of close friends, both at work and in the community, who cared deeply for him and shared many a laugh and good times.
The family would like to thank the fourth floor nursing staff at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and St. Luke’s Hospice for their care, compassion and attention to his care.
