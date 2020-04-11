“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.” — John 14:1-4
Sister Virginia Dale Duncan-Patterson, known by many as “Mama Dale” and to others as “Gramps,” bid farewell to this life on March 31, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson at the age of 91.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Parson Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty, with Dr. Willie Jones, pastor, officiating. The procession will begin 10 a.m. Saturday at 3177 Jerusalem Road, Liberty, proceed down Highway 48 to McClain Road in Liberty and conclude at Parson Hill Church on Meadville Road. All relatives and friends can park on the grass in front and on the side of the church to watch the graveside service in personal vehicles at the family’s request. As we say farwell, her children will be the only ones allowed at the graveside. Due to unforeseen circumstances, there will be no viewing of the body on this day. Please respect the family’s request and follow the protocol. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Virginia was born Sept. 15, 1928, to the late Robert and Lula Duncan in Liberty.
She was a devoted woman of God until her earthly departure.
She confessed a love for Christ and was baptized at Parson Hill M.B. Church at an early age by the late Reverend L.S. Jones. She attended Parson Hill School in Liberty. She met and married the late Louis S. Patterson, and together they raised 10 children. She was a loving wife and mother, and she believed in the power of prayer. She instilled in her children the fear of the Lord and encouraged them to always be obedient to God’s word.
Sister Virginia attended cosmetology school in Hattiesburg. After graduation she became an entrepreneur, establishing her own hair salon in Liberty. She worked as a devoted cosmetologist for over 20 years.
She later relocated to Racine, Wis., and joined St. Paul Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Lawrence Kirby and served faithfully on the Mother Board. Because of her keen desire to impact the lives of others, she later became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine until her retirement.
After retirement she moved back to Liberty to care for her parents and husband until their deaths. She rejoined Parson Hill Church and served under the leadership of the Rev. Willie Carroll and later the Rev. Dr. Willie Jones. She sang harmoniously in the church choir and again served faithfully on the Mother Board. She later worked as a Medicaid Transportation driver for several years.
She loved Christ and her family. She was hardworking, yet very humble. She enjoyed fasting and praying; she not only read her Bible, she studied it because she knew that she served a true and living God and was not ashamed to profess her love. Because of her love for people, her giving spirit and her dedication to the community, Sister Virginia was presented the key to the town of Liberty by Judge Spencer Nash during her 80th birthday celebration.
Sister Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Pathena Patterson and Cynthia Patterson-McPherson; two grandsons, two great-grandsons, two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law; three brothers, S.M. Duncan, Cleveland Duncan, and Carl Duncan; her mother-in-law, and her father-in-law.
She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Geraldine (Otis) Moore of Smithdale, Rosie (Earnest) Williams of Liberty, Bobbie Nobles of Plainfield, Ill., and Sheila (Christopher) Stevens of Oro Valley, Ariz.; four sons, Robert Lucas and Louis Patterson of Houston, Texas, Thomas (Schire) Patterson of Liberty, Larry Patterson of Frederick, Md., and Arcell Patterson of Liberty; one stepdaughter, Darlene Cain of Liberty; a son-in-law, Jonathan McPherson of Pickerington, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Patterson family would like to send a special thank you for acts of kindness during this season in our lives. Thank you, Dr. Willie Jones and the Parson Hill Baptist Church family for all the love and support during the illness of our dear mother. Thanks to all of her extended family members and friends for the love and support. Thank you Jerusalem Baptist Church and to all the Jerusalem community for your love and support. Thank you to the staff at Amite County Medical Center for many years of care. Southwest Hospital, the staffs in the Intensive Care Unit in McComb. Thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Thanks for all the love and care that was shown to our mother during her time of illness. We love you and will forever keep everyone in our prayers, especially during the unforseen circumstance.
"I have fought a good fight; I have finished mg course; I have kept the faith." — II Timothy 4:7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.