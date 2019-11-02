John Henry Felder, 65, passed away Oct. 20, 2019, at his home in Butuan City, Philippines.
Burial was held in Butuan City. A memorial will be held at a later date.
John was born July 28, 1954, in McComb. He was the son of the late Hugh Robert Felder Sr. and Laurie Helen Terry Felder.
John was a member of Felder United Methodist Church and attended campmeeting. He was a welder by trade and was best known as “Felder the Welder” by his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Hugh Robert “Bud” Felder; and one sister, Quida M. “Barbara” Felder.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah M. Felder; two sons, Jody H. Felder of Destin, Fla., and Cris Felder; two daughters, Margaret and Helen Felder of the Philippines; a brother, Carl R. Felder (Bobbie) of Summit; a niece, Carla F. Byrd (Kevin) of Brookhaven; a nephew, Ben Felder (Karen) of Summit; three great-nephews, Nicholas Felder, Will Byrd and Matt Byrd; and two great-nieces, Haley Felder Bedford (Joshua) and Alexis “Sissy” Byrd.
Memorials may be made to Felder Campground Association.
Condolences may be sent to Sarah Manile Felder on Facebook; Jody H. Felder, 2093 Tradewinds Cove, Miramar Beach, FL 32550; and Carl R. Felder, 8125 Highway 570 E., Ruth, MS 39662.
