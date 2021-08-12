Lula Mae Shaw, 80, of Summit departed this life Aug. 7, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 11:30 at Young’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Carlton Galmon, pastor of Mitchell Chapel and Chisholm Mission A.M.E. churches officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Lula Mae Shaw was born Feb. 19, 1941, to the late Joe Shaw and the late Jennie McMullen-Shaw of Eupora.
She was a faithful, loving and dedicated member of Mitchell Chapel A.M.E Church for over 30 years, where she served on the Missionary Society, Board of Trustees and as a Pastor Aide Chairman until her health declined.
Ms. Shaw was a domestic worker and caregiver for many years for various families in the area. Her honesty, dedication to her job and hard-working skills were noticed by many who knew her well. She was very passionate about serving the Lord and always treated others how she wanted to be treated.
Ms. Shaw was preceded in death by her parents; husband, A.B. Smith; her daughter, Lynda Smith; three brothers, Esther Shaw, James Clyde Shaw and Earnest L. Shaw; one nephew, Jimmy Shaw; and one sister-in-law, Earcele Shaw.
Left to cherish her fondest memories are her brother Frank Shaw and sister-in-law Retta M. Shaw, both of Eupora; a special aunt, Mary Jane Shaw Quinn of Tupelo; nieces, Sara Shaw and Virginia Shaw, both of Milwaukee, Retta A. Shaw of Eupora, Vicky Shaw of Peoria, Ill., and Carolina Lynn Shaw of Mendenhall; her special friend, Margaret (Joe) Lewis of Summit; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.
