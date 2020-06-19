Shanitre N. Conerly, 33, of Magnolia, died June 16, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Church of God in Christ, Magnolia, with the Rev. Michael Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Conerly was born Oct. 3, 1986, in McComb.
