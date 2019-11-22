Delilah Sharkey Bridges, 76, of Magnolia, died Nov. 19, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit until services at 2 p.m. with Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will follow at Tangipahoa Cemetery in Tangipahoa, La.
Delilah was born March 21, 1943, in Amite, La., to Alton and Zyphia Jenkins Sharkey.
She was a retired office manager with Tom’s Sheet Metal in Summit. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carson Bridges Sr.; her son, C. Ronnie Bridges Jr.; a grandson, Ron Young; a great-grandson, Jacob Whitehead; and two sisters, Lavilla Russell and Ellen Coates.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Conerly and husband Rex of Tylertown and Roslyn “Punkin” Bridges of Huntsville, Ala.; two sisters, Alvee Cox and husband Wilvie of Franklinton, La., and Hurmnee Stevens of Hammond, La.; three grandchildren, James L. Young and wife Christy, Carla Y. Whitehead and husband Rorey, and William Carson Bridges; four great-grandchildren, Jessica Young, Allyssa Young, Kelsey Phelps and Nathan Whitehead; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Rorey Whitehead, Jamie Young, Nathan Whitehead, John Estess, Drew Caldarone and Corey Whitehead. Honorary pallbearers are Carlton Rushing, Wilvie Cox, James Alexander and Rex Conerly.
