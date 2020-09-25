Minister Connie Marie Holmes Hammond, 59, of Byram, died Sept. 16, 2020, in Byram.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 at Tylertown Cemetery II with Pastor Resia Thompson and Apostle Clayton Bullock officiating. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Minister Hammond was born June 22, 1961, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Iley Holmes and the late Jewretter Smith Holmes. She was the wife of Minister Keith James Hammond.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Connie and Keith Hammond Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.