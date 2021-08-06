Carlos Hollins, 46, of Summit passed from this life Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside memorial of his homegoing is 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood North Cemetery, McComb. There will be no viewing of the body. Balloons will be released in his memory. Young’s Funeral Home of Summit is handling arrangements. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Carlos was born Dec. 10, 1974, in McComb to the late Peggy Hollins and Eddie James Williams.
His life would seem too short to the countless number of individuals whose lives he touched by his mere existence.
He graduated from McComb High School and soon afterwards attended Southwest Mississippi Community College School of Cosmetology. He was one of the leading hair stylists in the area until his health declined.
Carlos was full of life, filled with enthusiasm as he extended his warmth and compassion to everyone he met, or bubbling over with humor as he met both the hills and valleys of life headlong. He was a person who gave his service to others before thinking of his own needs. He had a heart of gold, the most humble, craziest, loyal person we’ve known.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves to cherish his fun-loving memories his “bonus” mom, Lynda Gibson Taylor (Wallace); six sisters, Desera Bates, Chasity Taylor-Lewis (Jeffery), both of Summit, Michelle Staggers (Ernest) of Chicago, Angela Moore of Jackson, Eldress Joyce Stalling of Virginia Beach, Va., and Jacqueline White of Port Arthur, Texas; four brothers, Don Amiche (Melissa) Hollins of Liberty, Dexter Hollins of Summit, James McCray (Cheryl) of Marrero, La., and James McKnight of Jackson; along with aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.
