Elizabeth Ann Wilson, 73, of McComb and formerly of New Orleans, died June 13, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Pastor Rufus Robinson Sr. officiating.
Mrs. Wilson was born May 23, 1947, in New Orleans. She was the daughter of the late Willie Meyers and Daisy Mae Williams.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Wilson; father; and son, John Meyers.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother; two daughters, Loise (Ellis Hughes) Brown and Joyce (Thomas Earl Powell) Meyers; two sons, Curtis (Paneitha) Meyers and Mark Meyers; 17 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren; one brother, James Meyers; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.