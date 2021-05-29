Burt May, 89, of Magnolia, died May 20, 2021 at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co. Burial is 10 a.m. Sunday in Pink Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Julius Bullock will officiate.
Mr. May was born March 2, 1934, to John and Golda Green-May in Walthall County.
His favorite hobbies were hunting wild hogs, raising beagle dogs and manicuring his lawn.
At an early age he became a member of Mesa Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Tylertown.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae May; his son, Schwegmann “Pluto” May; his parents; four sisters, Marilyn Gatlin, Hurlyn Gatlin, Rachel Smith and Lucy Jean May; and two brothers, Donald Edward May and Wade May.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Billy Joe Williams of New Orleans, Bobby Joe May of Magnolia and Gregory May of Baytown, Texas; two sisters, Jessie Emma Matthews and Willie Ann Barnes, both of McComb; one brother, John Henry May of McComb; one brother-in-law, Leathell Williams of Magnolia; one sister-in-law, Martha May of McComb; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
