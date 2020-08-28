Maryetta “Niny” Morris, 92, of Magnolia, passed from this life on Aug. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit and continues Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene in Magnolia with Dr. David Millican and Dr. Dave Hartson officiating. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery.
Niny was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Amite County, and was the daughter of Leon Burris and Clara Burns Burris.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Magnolia, where she served on the church board and sang in the choir.
She and her husband, Bernell Morris, married in November 1947 and built their house where she lived for almost 72 years. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved to watch them play. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and cooking for her family gatherings. She had a love for people and she never met a stranger. She was known for her quick wit and outgoing personality.
She worked for many years in the public as a school bus driver and in retail sales where she made many friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Bernell Morris; two brothers, Lewis Burris and Paul Burris; one sister, Lavada Raborn; one daughter-in-law, Sarah Morris; and one grandson, Scottie Hammond.
She is survived by two sons, Mickey Morris Sr. and Lester “Les” Morris and wife Dianne, all of Magnolia; two daughters, Brenda Schenk and husband Bert of Kentwood, La., and Gayle Smith and husband Len of Magnolia; nine grandchildren, Esther Hammond, Mickey Morris Jr. (Travonda), Amy Rimes (Chuck), Leon Morris, Chad Smith (Coty), Tracy Spears (Damon), Richard Morris (Raelyn), Cain Schenk (Cristy) and Heather Gilbertson (Kyle); 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one special niece who was like a daughter to her, Veronica “Ron” Thomas and husband Bobby; one special nephew in her life, Wayne Allen and wife Jeanine; special niece, Judy White Stringer and husband Anthony; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Nordstrom, Cain Schenk, Chad Smith, Corey Gerber, Dylan Rosata and Joel Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Thomas, Rodney Nordstrom, Anthony Stringer, Emmett Morris, Wayne Allen and Doug McKinley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Compassus.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
