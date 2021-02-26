Ardis Marie Carter Jones, 76, of Magnolia, died Feb. 21, 2021, at her home.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home in McComb. Burial will be in Sherman Baptist Church Cemetery. No other services are planned.
She was born to the late Rev. Alton and Lillie Bell Carter on Aug. 17, 1944, in Pike County. She was a retired teacher of the South Pike School District and a member of New Star Baptist Church and various women’s groups.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Jones; two sons, Quan Carter and Jerry Jones Jr. two daughters, Candace Jones and Iika Jones Fairley; a brother, Andrew Carter; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
