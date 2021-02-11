Lee Etta Causey, beloved mother, “granny,” great-grandmother and sister, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021, in the home of her son and daughter-in-law from congestive heart failure.
Born Aug. 19, 1922, Mrs. Lee Etta would have been 99 years old later this year.
Mrs. Lee Etta Causey will be laid to rest next to her husband, Clarence, in Reeves Cemetery east of McComb, after a celebration of life service 11 a.m. Friday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with the Rev. Rick E. Kennedy officiating.
Mrs. Causey taught school briefly in the late 1940s and early 1950s in Lucedale, Gloster and Magnolia. Upon marrying Clarence Scott Causey in November 1950, Mrs. Causey devoted her efforts to homemaking and caring for her husband, son and daughter. Mrs. Lee Etta, as she was affectionately known by many, was indeed a sweetheart to family and friends alike.
Mrs. Lee Etta was a long-time member of East McComb/New Heights Baptist Church, Summit, a frequent visitor of Mount Vernon Baptist in Amite County and later Truett Memorial First Baptist Church of Hayesville, N.C. She loved the Lord and His church and these three churches that particularly meant so much to her in her later years of life.
Mrs. Lee Etta is survived by her son Jerry and wife Mitzi of Hayesville; a daughter, Teresa Crum and husband Lyle of Cumming, Ga.; grandchildren, Benjamin (Charlotte, Athens, Ga.), Cheri (Austin, Texas), Matthew (Brianna, McComb), Zachary (Emily, Ridgeland), Andrew (Carlee, Hattiesburg) and Jacob Causey (McComb), and Scott Walley (Amy, Lewisville, Texas) and Mitchell (Maggie, Atlanta) and Eric Crum (Cumming); three great-grandchildren, Henry and Holden (Matthew and Brianna) and Elliot Causey (Benjamin and Charlotte).
Daughter to Ras and Zella Walley (Jones County), Mrs. Lee Etta survived five of her siblings (Bea, Ethel, Nelson, Edgar and Joe), with sisters Dot (Columbia) and Wilma (Silver Springs, Md.) as her sibling survivors. Mrs. Lee Etta has many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
The grandchildren will serve as honorary and several as actual pallbearers.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Baptist Children’s Village P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060, or through any Southern Baptist Church.
