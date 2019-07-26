Ezella Smith, 87, of Magnolia died July 14, 2019, in Jackson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Rose Hill Baptist Church, Magnolia, with the Rev. Gary Brumfield, pastor, officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Ms. Smith was born June 14, 1932, in Magnolia.
