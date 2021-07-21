Juanita W. “Nita” Lofton, 90, of Brookhaven, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 19, 2021, at her home.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until services at noon at Mount Zion Church of Christ. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
She was born April 23, 1931.
Nita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Weaver and Blanche Watts; husband, Norris “Ed” Lofton Jr.; sisters, Alice Lofton, Hazel Allen and Etta Lou Sandidge; brothers, William Matthews and Hugh V. Watts; and daughters, Patricia Ann Lofton and Sharon Lofton Gilmore.
Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, Ronnie Lofton and wife Sharon, and Terry Lofton and wife Man Liu; daughter, Suzanne Cagle and husband Eddie; son-in-law, Wayne Gilmore; and sister, Yvonne Smith and husband T.A. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alyson Lofton Huey (Ben), Tyler Lofton (Jamie), Carly Cagle, Connor Cagle, Kimberly Gilmore Hughes, Nikki Gilmore Tripp (Kerry) and Lindsey Gilmore Schofield (Adam); and seven great-grandchildren, Dalton Hughes, Garrett Hughes, Sawyer Raeanne Smith, Kennedy Burton, Berkely Tripp, Brooklyn Huey and Tanner Huey.
