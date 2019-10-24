Mary B. Haynes, 98, of Spring Valley, N.Y., and formerly of McComb, died Oct. 6, 2019, in New York.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Emanuel Powell Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Haynes was born April 3, 1921, in Amite County.
