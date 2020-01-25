Teddy Eugene Thompson Sr., 80, went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 24, 2020, after a brief stay with Kindred Hospice in Cabot, Ark.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, with a graveside service immediately following at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Mr. Thompson was born in Pike County on Dec. 14, 1939, to Kelly Eugene Thompson and Ouida Guy Thompson Billings.
Ted grew up in Felders Campground community and went to school at Carters Creek. Ted married the love of his life, Mary Word, on April 12, 1958.
Ted served in the Mississippi National Guard six years and two years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He served as a deacon at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church (Carters Creek) until relocating to Cabot, Ark., where he thoroughly enjoyed his Sunday school class activities at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Ted accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at the age of 10, and lived his life exemplifying the love and compassion of Christ to everyone he met.
Ted’s work career began as a journeyman lineman through a contract company for MP&L. He also spent time in sales at Howell Motor Co., worked as a manager for Southwest Redi-Mix, but his passion was being on a tractor with Pete Norman Contracting and Jimmy Robinson Contracting moving dirt. Many of the current building and home sites in Pike County are there today because of his unique abilities and love for that work. He has been known by many as the best “dirt work” guy around.
After retirement, he began a new passion with his brother Billy of restoring old John Deere tractors. Ted and Mary relocated to Arkansas in 2008 to be close to family, and he spent the last 12 years enjoying his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Billy L. Thompson and Kenneth W. Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Mary Word Thompson of Cabot; son, Teddy E. “Gene” Thompson Jr. (Cheryl) of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter, Tina T. McGregor (Dale) of Cabot; grandchildren, Matt Thompson (Becca) of Georgetown, Texas, Erin Blanchard (Cody) of Friendswood, Texas, Kelli Long (Casey) of Snyder, Texas, Les McGregor (Taylor), Madison McGregor (Kelcie) and Courtney Allen (Devin), all of Cabot; 12 great-grandchildren from Texas and Arkansas; a brother, Kell Thompson (Bonnie) of Jayess; and many other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Matt Thompson, Cody Blanchard, Casey Long, Les McGregor, Madison McGregor and Devin Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Thompson, Casey Thompson, Cody Thompson, Paul Henderson and all the men of the Terry Dills’ Sunday school class from Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
