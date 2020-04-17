Shatonya Green Johnson, a former resident of McComb, entered into eternal rest April 5, 2020. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private service noon Saturday at Richardson Funeral Home, 11112 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, La. Mrs. Johnson is the daughter of the late John L. Patterson of McComb and Zella B. Green of St. Rose, La.

