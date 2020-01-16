Dorothy Conerly

Dorothy Dillon Conerly, 71, of New Orleans and a native of Tylertown, died Jan. 6, 2020, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Greater Friendship Church of God in Christ with Dr. Benson Magee, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Rocky Hill Church Cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown has charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Conerly was born Sept. 30, 1948, in Walthall County.
