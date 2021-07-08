Gayle Montgomery, 84, of McComb, passed away July 6, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is noon Saturday until a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Diane Woodall will officiate, and burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Mrs. Montgomery was born Sept. 20, 1936, in McComb City Hospital to Earle Kenneth Wilson and Gladys Bickham Wilson.
Gayle was a faithful member of Summit United Methodist Church over the years, serving on the board and several committees.
She attended Summit Elementary School and graduated from Summit High School in 1954. After graduation, she attended Southwest Mississippi Junior College in Summit. She worked for many years and retired from the Mississippi State Board of Health in McComb.
Gayle’s interests ranged from flower gardening, working crossword puzzles, to listening to ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music. Every two years it was a highlight for her to be involved in the preparations of the Summit High class reunions. She loved greeting her former classmates and sharing stories of their high school days.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Montgomery; and an infant sister, Fern Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Suzanne Whittington of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a niece, Melissa Whittington of Charlotte, N.C.; two nephews, Keith Whittington of Winston-Salem and Randy Whittington of Asheville, N.C.; and two step-grandsons, Jacob and Jonathan Smith of McComb.
A special thank-you to the staff of McComb Nursing and Rehab Facility for their kindness shown to Gayle during her time of care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.