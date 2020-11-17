Rebecca Leane Cullom McLain, 49, of Magnolia passed away peacefully in her sleep Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Thursday until service at 1 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, with Bro. John Alexander officiating. A burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Ms. Becky was born on March 20, 1971, much earlier than expected. She was a survivor, a miracle, weighing only 3 pounds.
She left us much earlier than expected as well. She gave her life to Jesus as a child and was recently a new member of First Baptist Church of McComb. She is now joyfully reunited with her dad, worshiping our Father.
Ms. Becky struggled with mental illness and had a hard time with self-care, but even though she was not always present, she was actually very self-aware.
She was very talented with music. She had an ethereal soprano range, if you were ever blessed enough to hear her sing.
She could type at over 100 words per minute. She loved music. She collected cookbooks and movies. She loved the library, dining out and shopping. She loved attending school and meeting new people. She once joked that she would go from college to retirement.
She achieved a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern Mississippi. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin M. Cullom Sr.; and one brother-in-law, Mac McKnight.
She is survived by her mother, Faye Cullom of Magnolia; two sisters, Patricia McKnight of Magnolia and Brenda (Aaron) Burnett of Watseka, Ill.; two brothers Bubba (Sheila) Cullom and David (Bena) Cullom, both of Magnolia; four nieces, Alicia Francois, Dana Pottschmidt, Jessica McKnight and Isla Burnett; four nephews, David Cullom Jr., Benjamin Cullom, Aidan Burnett and Ethan Burnett; several great nieces and great nephews; and her ex-husband and close friend, Daniel McLain.
