Baby Raelynn Ariana Bland departed this life July 11, 2019, at University Medical Center Hospital in Jackson.
Homegoing service will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Bogalusa Cemetery in Bogalusa, La. Crain and Sons Funeral Home in Franklinton, La., is in charge of the arrangements.
Raelynn was born July 11, 2019, in Jackson, to Rodric Bland and Asia Robinson.
Share condolences at www.crainandsons.com.
