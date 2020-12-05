Sister Amy Co-Shawn Walker Jackson, 49, of Tylertown, departed this life on Dec. 2, 2020, in Tylertown.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown, followed by graveside service at 1:30 at Dillon Hill Church or God in Christ Cemetery, 62 Dillon Hill Road, Tylertown, with Elder Clifford Dawson officiating. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Sis. Jackson was born July 20, 1971, to Willie James Walker and Missionary Marie Walker in Akron, Ohio.
