Clara Maxwell Alexander, 74, of Naperville, Ill., passed away Feb. 15, 2020, in Naperville.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Jehu White will officiate and Rev. Charles Caston will give the eulogy. Burial will be the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Alexander was born May 7, 1945, in Liberty to the late Willie and Lucillie Spears Maxwell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.