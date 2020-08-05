Betty Aline Reid Bowlin, 86, of McComb, passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at Field Memorial Hospital in Centreville.
Graveside services will be noon Thursday in Hollywood Cemetery with Bro. Vann Windom and Bro. Trey Hess officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit is in charge of the arrangements. Due to the coronavirus, everyone is asked to follow safety precautions and practice social distancing and to please wear a mask.
Mrs. Bowlin was born Oct. 9, 1933, in Liberty. She was the daughter of Albert and Winnie Mae Gerald Reid.
Ms. Betty’s husband, Ben, was in the U.S. Air Force. This enabled them, along with their children, many memories of travel from different places around the world. They were stationed in Japan, England, Montana, Texas and finally Mississippi, where they made many friendships that have lasted a lifetime.
Ms. Betty was an active member of West McComb Baptist Church until she became homebound. She looked forward to visits by Bro. Vann where they would fellowship and catch up on the church news. She was also a member of Bogue Chitto Chapter 263 Order of Eastern Star.
Ms. Betty was a homemaker who loved to cook and care for her family. Her joy was found when her family would come for visits. She was adored and loved by her family and friends, who will greatly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Benjamin Bowlin Jr.; an infant granddaughter, Kayla Wicker; two brothers, Willard Reid and Charles Reid (Doris); two sisters, Mary Ann Harvey (William) and Winnie Lou Reid; and two sons-in-law, Mark Price and Philip Barkley.
She is survived by her son, Rick Bowlin of McComb; her daughters, Linda Bowlin Wicker and Judy Barkley, both of Summit; two sisters, Allie Rae Brooks and Sarah Reid McKlemurry of Liberty; one uncle, Howard Albert Gerald (Linda) of Hazlehurst; 11 grandchildren, Becky (Russ) Williams, Casey (Christina) Bowlin, Katie (Allen) Fry, Cody (Jessica) Bowlin, Callie (Charlie) Richardson, Jason Price, Chrystal (Kenny) Waller, Shelby (Trey) Hess, Robin (Steven) Melton, Alison (Matthew) Barnett and Amanda Wicker; 22 great-grandchildren, Grant Williams, Aubrey Williams, Skyler Fry, Colton Bowlin, Meredith Bowlin, Robert Floyd and John Floyd, Allie Brook Bowlin, Sawyer Jane Bowlin, Audrey Richardson, Garrett Price, Jacee Price, Percy Price, Andy Waller, Anna Claire Waller, Ansley Barnett, Weston Barnett, Ryder Hess, Mark Hess, Malachi Hess, Lylian Melton and William Melton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include Casey Bowlin, Cody Bowlin, Kenny Waller, Andy Waller, Russ Williams, Jason Price, Garrett Price and Allen Fry.
Honorary pallbearers are Grant Williams, Steven Melton, William Melton, Matthew Barnett, Charlie Richardson and Colton Bowlin.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her special caregiver, Lou Steele, and to Field Memorial Hospital and their loving and caring staff for the wonderful care and attention that was given to their mother and grandmother. You will forever be loved and remembered by each of us.
In lieu of flowers, family would like for donations to be made to the American Breast Cancer Society at 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
