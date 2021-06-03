It is with great sadness that the family of John Wood Boyd, M.D., 84, announces his passing on May 28, 2021, at The Claiborne of McComb.
A wake will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones followed by a graveside service at 10 at Hollywood Cemetery. Conducting services will be the Rev. Charles Ray, with Dr. David Millican assisting.
Dr. Boyd was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Jackson to the late Susie Kendrick Wood and John Davis Boyd.
His late grandfather and former Mississippi Secretary of State, Walker Wood, also resided in Jackson and played a large role in Dr. Boyd’s life as a young boy.
Dr. Boyd graduated from Central High School in Jackson and attended The University of Mississippi where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1958.
Thereafter, he attended The University of Mississippi School of Medicine where he received a Doctor of Medicine in 1961. He completed his internship at the Lackland Air Force Base Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, and entered Flight Surgeon School in Lackland, where he was assigned flight surgeon to the Photo Mapping Wing at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, Ga.
During this time, he served our country in the Vietnam War as a captain and flight surgeon for the 1370th Photo Mapping Wing of the United States Air Force.
Dr. Boyd was a member of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians and in 1972 became a life member of the American Academy of Family Physicians which he had been for 49 years at the time of his passing.
In 2018, he was elected as Expedicionario Carabao given by the Military Order of the Carabao for his service with the Armed Forces of the United States of America in the Philippines and other expeditions.
In 1965, Dr. Boyd came to McComb, where he opened his medical practice and joined the staff of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center on Oct. 1, 1968. He served as Chief of Staff from 1975 until 1976 and practiced medicine continually in McComb until 1996.
He was a wonderful physician with hundreds of patients who loved and adored him.
Dr. Boyd was a member of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church and, prior to his decline in health, greatly enjoyed his farm and fishing, hunting and boating with family.
Dr. Boyd is survived by his five children, John Wood Boyd Jr., wife Janet and their children Megan, Marisa, and Walker; Alison Boyd Strong and her children William and Whitney; Todd Davis Boyd, wife Maeghan and their children Ivey, Eden and Tate; Brandy Boyd Dyess, husband Turner and their children Wyatt and Rubye; and Lindsey Boyd Abdalla, husband Tom and their children Ellis and Olivia.
Pallbearers will be Todd Boyd, John Boyd, Walker Boyd, Tom Abdalla, William Strong and Turner Dyess.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Clark, Dr. Lamar Burrow, John Ott, Dr. Luke Lampton, Dr. Will Austin, Dr. Martin Howard, Dr. Robbie DeCoux, Clem Stovall and posthumous honorary pallbearer Jimmy Robinson.
Special thanks to The Claiborne, Hospice Compassus, Beverly Brumfield and Blondie Reese. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Flo’s Angels, 208 Seventh St., McComb, MS 39648.
