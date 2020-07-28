Mary Katherine Cahall, 88, passed from this life on July 23, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. today at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Bro. Philip Alford will officate. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born on July 10, 1932, in McComb, the daughter of R.C. Westbrook and Helen Bales Westbrook, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her beloved cat, Angel.
Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome. com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.