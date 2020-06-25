Charles Durr, 85, of McComb, died June 17, 2020, at Billdora Senior Care.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Tylertown Church of Christ. Services are there at noon with Bro. Shawn Evans officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood North Cemetery in McComb. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Susie (Harris) Durr; his wife, Linda Durr; one son, Charles (Chucky) Durr; and a son-in-law, Charles Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kathyrn (Marvin) Musgraves, Jeremiah Moore, Charlotte Brown, Brenda (Shannon) Durr-Cates, Judy Durr, Chinara (Andre) Jennings and Cheyrod Durr; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
