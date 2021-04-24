William Baylus “Billy” Clemmons, 91, of Jackson, Tenn., died April 22, 2021, in Jackson.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson. Smith Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Clemmons was born March 14, 1930, in Jackson to Joseph V. and Verna Warren Clemmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laura Jobe Clemmons; granddaughter, Lauren Clemmons; and brothers, Joe and C.L. Clemmons.
He is survived by a daughter, Angelyn (Ernest) Herndon of Liberty; son, Bill (Lynette) Clemmons of Lakeland, Tenn.; grandchildren, Dr. Andy (Paulette) Coy of Jackson and Cole Clemmons of Arkansas; sister, Dorothy Berryman of Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Andrew Coy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
