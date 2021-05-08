William G. “Bill” Adams, 81, of Gloster passed away May 5, 2021, at Field Health Systems in Centerville.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services at 2 p.m. Saturday, officiated by Rev. Johnny Crosby. Burial will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.
He was a native of Gloster, born July 18, 1939, the son of the late William G. Adams and Geneva Taylor Adams.
Mr. Bill was in the grocery business most of his life. He owned and operated several grocery stores. He served as mayor of Gloster, and was a member of Gloster United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra N. Adams; a son, Trey Adams; a daughter, Miki Adams Vanderwerf and husband John; three grandchildren, Raven Adams, Kaylin Tarver, and Leslea Vanderwerf; three great-grandchildren, Dean Vanderwerf, Kendall Vanderwerf, and Caroline Williams; and a brother, Ronnie Adams.
Pallbearers are Gary Odum, John Vanderwerf, Chuck Netterville, Christopher Landry, Don
McCraine, and David Williams.
