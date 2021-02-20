Stewart Michael Brumfield, 84, of Madison, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, at Hospice Ministries in Madison.
Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb under the direction of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Kirk Graves will officiate.
Stewart was born Feb. 19, 1936, to the late Henry M. “Coon” Brumfield and Anna Lyons Stewart Brumfield.
After graduating from Mississippi State University in 1958, he worked for Mississippi Industrial Development District for several years, and then his banking career began with First National Bank in Jackson (now Trustmark Bank). Soon thereafter, he and his partners started First State Bank in Gulfport where he was CEO, president and director.
In 1985 he led a group of investors that purchased Valley Bank, a $13 million bank based in Rosedale. Over the next 35 years under Stewart's leadership, The Valley Bank grew into State Bank and Trust, a $1.3 billion institution with branches in three states. In March 2020 State Bank merged with BankPlus.
During his career he was involved in the chamber of commerce and economic development as well as various civic clubs and banking organizations.
Stewart was a fantastic storyteller and he always had many stories to tell anywhere he went, always having a story from his personal experiences with just a “bit” of embellishment to add. No one ever got tired of hearing his stories.
He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Thomas M. Brumfield.
He is survived by his wife, Doris C. Brumfield; son, Michael S. Brumfield (Peggy); daughter, Margaret B. Achatz (Adrian); son, John D. Brumfield; stepdaughters, Melissa G. Sims (Don) and Cindy G. Mathews (Mike); grandchildren, Joshua Brumfield (Alicia), Jonathan Stewart Achatz, Madison Sims and Kelsey Mathews; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Brumfield and Scarlett Brumfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the charity of your choice.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
