LaXavier Alkease Isaiah Frith, 26, of McComb, died Aug. 13, 2021 in McComb.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Minister Katrinna Harris officiating. Burial will be in Smithdale Church of God in Christ Cemetery.
LaXavier was born April 24, 1995, in McComb to Isaiah Cameron and Esther Frith.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving children, Kameron Downs, Anyri Frith and Alailah Frith; his mother; three siblings, Katrinna Harris, Zatre Lenoir and Almetrica Frith; loving girlfriend, Riata Hodges; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
