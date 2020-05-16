Grace R. Moroney, 80, of McComb, passed away May 15, 2020, at Camellia Nursing and Rehab in McComb.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Reeves Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Grace was born July 12, 1939, in McComb. She was the daughter of the late AC Reeves and Virgie Reeves.
Grace was a school teacher in Mississippi and Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Moroney; a sister, Syble Reeves Brown (Bob); and a brother, Robert Earl Reeves.
She is survived by nieces, Julie Brown Kennedy (Mark) and Tammy Reeves Wells; nephews, Michael Reeves, Rusty Reeves and Jason Reeves; and a brother, Abe Reeves (Dot).
