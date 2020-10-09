Alonzell Dillon, 71, of Fernwood died Oct. 1, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home. Services are noon Sunday in the Southwest Mississippi Community College Fine Arts Auditorium. The Rev. Chad Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Mr. Dillon was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Pike County.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.