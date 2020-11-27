Jenny Tucker, 75, of McComb passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley Center in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday until memorial service at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Rev. Lonnie Case and Rev. Phillip Alford will officiate.
Jenny was born Dec. 21, 1944. She was the daughter of Parshall and Onie Roberts Wallace.
She was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting and spending time with family and friends on the Bogue Chitto River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Wallace H. Robinson; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Robinson and Robin of Crossett, Ark.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Audrey Cuevas and Jody of Brookhaven and Jennifer Robbins and Chris of Jayess; five brothers, two sisters; and six grandchildren, Christian Cuevas, Keelin Cuevas, Ashton Sykes, Alivia Sykes, Alaina Robinson and Eli Robinson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
