Joe McAllister, 83, of Meadville, passed from this life on Dec. 12, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Leon Wallace will officiate, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McAllister was born Sept. 17, 1936, to Willard McAllister and Marie Hollingsworth McAllister.
He was a retired, self-employed logger and served his country in the U.S. Army.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Willard and Marie McAllister; and son, David Joe McAllister.
Survivors are his wife of 63 years, Enola French McAllister; sister, Clarice Holland and husband Lesley of Liberty; two grandchildren, Blaine McAllister and Kayla McAllister; and one great-grandson, Jace McAllister.
Pallbearers are Walton Speed, Leslie Holland, Guy Gist, James Whittington, Will Causey, Robert Jackson, David Blackwell and Archie Campbell.
