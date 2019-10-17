Myrtle Darlean Jackson, 50, of McComb died Oct. 9, 2019, at McComb Rehab and Nursing.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at East Fernwood Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. J.J. Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Jackson was born March 11, 1969, in Pike County to Walter “Moot” Jackson and Larcenia Williams Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Deloris Wansley; and one brother, Leslie Jackson.
She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Keller Jackson, Chiquita Jackson and Larcenia Jackson; two sisters, Loretta (Jeremy) Newman and LaDonna Jackson; five brothers, Charles (Joyce) Jackson, Ronnie (Estella) Jackson, Douglas (Janice) Jackson, Cecil Jackson and Roy Lee Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
