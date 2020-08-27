Cirby D. Collins, 28, of Tylertown died Aug. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel. Services are 11 a.m. Friday at West Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty. The Rev. Carl Collins with officiate.
Mr. Collins was born April 28, 1992, in Forrest County.
