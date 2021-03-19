Deacon Albert Lee White Sr., 71, of Crosby, departed his earthly life on March 11, 2021, in Jackson.
Walk-through visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Gloster National Guard Armory. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions. Graveside services follow at 1 p.m. at Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Centreville with the Pastor Timothy Hughes officiating. Marshall Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Albert was born April 8, 1949, in Amite County to Jimmie White Sr. and Ollie Mae Owens White.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Arthur James, Ledell White, Jimmie White Jr., John Edwards and Robert Charles; and one sister, Anna White.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Linda Weathersby White; two loving children, Albert White Jr. and Kimberly White; five sisters, Geraldine Whigham, Paula Hughes, Katherine Jones, Fannie Veal and Peggy Taylor; his extended family, brother Jimmie James; special aunt, Margie Owens; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
