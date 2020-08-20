Robert Bryant Cain, 77, a native of Mississippi and resident of Pierre Part, La., passed away on Aug. 16, 2020.
Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, services will be private. Ourso Funeral Home of Donaldsonville, La., is handling arrangements.
Bob was a loving husband, sibling and friend. Bob retired from Shell Chemical after over 30 years of service.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, keeping his yard well-manicured, hanging out in his shed, but most of all, Bob loved to help others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Cain; and seven siblings, Jimmie Lou, Lois, Bootsie, Jack, Billie Jean, James Q. and Walter.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Jane Aucoin Cain; one sister, Linda Anderson; one brother-in-law, John Aucoin (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Rosalie Lacoste (Harold); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Baton Rouge General Intensive Care for its excellent care.
