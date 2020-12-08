On Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, John Francis LeTard, resident of Magnolia and father of two, passed away at the age of 84.
Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
John was born in Kentwood, La., to Edgar and Dorothy Nell LeTard.
He graduated from Natchez High School in Natchez before attending Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La. There, he earned a degree in education. He was a teacher for many years until he changed careers and became a petroleum landman.
On June 16, 1961, he married Linda and they raised two daughters, Celeste and Claire. They lived in Lafayette, La., for most of their 24 years together.
John, or Papa John as he was known by his grandchildren and extended family, loved to read and to work in his garden. He especially loved watching football games on television, which brought back memories of his time playing football in his youth.
John was also an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. John didn’t just hunt game, though. He hunted endless odds and ends to add to his extensive collections. He started out collecting old bottles and moved on to other interests, from railroad nails to vintage records to postcards.
One of his most well-loved collections stemmed from his love of gardening. His passion for seed preservation prompted him to collect plants and heirloom vegetables. In short, John spent his life as a collector. All of these treasures he freely shared with friends and family.
Most of all, John loved to cook. He will be remembered for his amazing contributions to family meals and celebrations, and his recipes will live on through the generations.
John’s surviving nephews, nieces and many acquaintances he met during his adventures will miss his drop-in visits and humorous, if sometimes off-color, stories.
John was preceded in death by his father, Edgar, and his mother, Dorothy Nell; as well as his three brothers, Dennis, Eugene and Mike; and his sister, Rachel.
He is survived by his sister, Ernestine Dearwent; his daughters, Celeste LeTard Broussard (Randy) and Claire LeTard Heap (Eddie); and his grandchildren, McKenzie Reeves, Robert Heap and Aidan Heap.
John’s daughters would like to thank his friends and neighbors in Magnolia, especially his close friend, Jimmy Harris, for their friendship and assistance.
A memorial service will be held at a future date when travel and gatherings can be safely planned.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to Seed Savers Exchange (www.seedsavers.org/donate) or to the Magnolia Public Library (www.pawls.org/magnolia-public-library).
