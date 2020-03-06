Edward L. Robinson, 67, of Liberty died Feb. 29, 2020.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2856 County Farm Road, Liberty, until services at 11. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery.
Robinson is suvived by four children, Naicole, Derrick, Anthonio and Toree Robinson; three grandchildren, Maleah Chambliss and Jayden and Jordan Barfield; three sisters, Annie-Mae Cox and Dolly and Minnie Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Dennis Funeral Home of New Orleans is in charge of arrangements.
