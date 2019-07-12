Larry “Honk” Warren, 63, of Houma, La., died June 30, 2019, at his residence.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Osyka, with the Rev. Bertrand Smith officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Community Funeral Home of Houma is handling arrangements.
Mr. Warren was born Nov. 26, 1955, in Tylertown.
