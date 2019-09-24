Alice Katherine Corkern Smith, 84, of McComb passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today at McComb Church of Christ, 1111 Parklane Road, McComb, and will continue there at 9 a.m. Wednesday until service begins at 10. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
She was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Franklin County to Homer and Hazel Jordan Corkern. She was the second youngest of their six children, and their only daughter. She graduated from Mars Hill High School in 1952, where she enjoyed participating in theater and playing on the basketball team. This was also the year that she was introduced to Paul Smith after playing a basketball game, who she married at her family home in 1957.
Alice built her life around service and family. She and Paul created a beautiful life of care and love for their daughter, Lisa, and volunteered countless hours to the foundation and growth of Parklane Academy in its early days. Alice retired from a career with Entergy in 1995, and enjoyed decades of retirement with her husband Paul, her family, and cherished neighbors and friends. Alice was known throughout her life for creating beauty wherever she went. She kept a pristine home, sewed beautifully crafted clothing for her loved ones, and arranged flowers, food, and decorations for innumerable events. She dedicated years of involved membership to the McComb Church of Christ, where she will be remembered as a surrogate mother and grandmother to many.
She is reunited in death with her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Paul A. Smith; her parents; and her brothers, Bob, Emory, Russ, and Cecil Corkern.
Alice is survived by her daughter and best friend, Lisa Smith Lancaster of Little Rock, Ark.; her brother, Pete Corkern and wife Mary D of Brookhaven; and two grandchildren, Kayla Lancaster Huffstutter and husband Corbin and Jenna Lancaster of Little Rock, Ark.; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
In her final days of life, Alice spoke plainly of the perfection and beauty that awaited her as a believer in Christ. She wanted everyone to know that there is room in that place for all who love each other, and that our lives will be “fixed and filtered” by God’s grace. It was her wish that this message be spread, and her family hopes that it will be a source of encouragement, certainty, and joy to all.
