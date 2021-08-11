Allan Harl Thomas, 69, of Hammond, La., and Magnolia, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, at home after a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home of Hammond is in charge of arrangements.
Allan was born in Walthall County on Aug. 7, 1951, to the late Frank Selden Thomas and the late Dorothy Marie Simmons Myers.
He attended school in Magnolia and Cypress, Texas. Allan was trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. He initially worked at Amtrak as a chef on the passenger train “City of New Orleans.” Later he worked in the lounge car where he loved explaining historical areas of interest to the passengers along the route. Before he retired he served as coordinator of Amtrak’s safety program.
Allan will be sadly missed by his family and many friends, whose lives he enriched with his genuine love and generosity. He was an avid genealogist, historian and gardener. He loved reading and art.
Allan was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Thomas Ikerd; and two brothers, Frank Thomas, Jr. and David Neal Thomas.
Allan is survived by his husband, Timothy Lenoir Thomas; longtime friend, Jerome Land; five sisters, Merry Thomas of Cypress, Darlene Thomas Logan (Andy) of Santa Fe, Texas, Ashley Thomas Torrez (Rudy) of Kingman, Ariz., Carolyn Myers Reynolds and Mitzi Myers Derry (Bill) of Magnolia; two brothers, Joey Myers (Becky) and Jeff Myers (Lisa) of Magnolia; and many nieces and nephews.
