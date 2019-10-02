Laurence P. “Larry” Woods, 68, of Liberty, passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Gloster, with the Rev. Blaine Stafford officiating. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Woods was born March 11, 1951, in Picque, Ohio, the son of Laurence P. and Josie Terrell Woods. He worked in real estate.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jane Woods: four children, April Woods, Brenner Woods and wife Kaitlyn, Chelsea Elizabeth Woods, and James Conner Woods; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter Elledge, Orianna Caldwell and Kason Woods.
