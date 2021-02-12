Edna Taylor Johnson, 64, of Gloster departed her earthly life on Jan. 20, 2021, in Gloster.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the National Guard Armory building in Gloster with the Rev. Emanuel Powell Jr. officiating. Edna will be laid to rest at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Please be considerate of the family: wear your mask, hand-sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Edna was born Feb. 19, 1956, in Gloster to Mary Ethel Taylor and Samuel Bergman.
Edna was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Robert Veal Jr., where she served faithfully until her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Theotis Johnson; one brother, Samuel Bruce Sims; and one grandson, Tavorious Kentrell Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Katrina Johnson and Lavonda Johnson, both of Gloster; two grandsons whom she raised as her own, Trenton Johnson and Travarious Johnson, both of Gloster; two brothers, Anslem Sims of Baton Rouge and Nelse Taylor of Gloster; a special caregiver, Mona Bryant of Gloster; two special transport drivers who transported her to dialysis, Clifford Leon of Liberty and Jerry Nickles of Jayess; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
