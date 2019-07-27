Margaret Diane Forrest, 72, of Magnolia, passed away at her residence on July 24, 2019.
Visitation is noon Monday until services at 1 p.m. at First Nazarene Church in Magnolia. Pastor Rodney Tucker will officiate, and burial will be held in Hollywood Cemetery, McComb. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Margaret was born Dec. 6, 1946, to the late Jackson Dellwood and Dorothy Sykes Nowlin in Winnfield, La.
Mrs. Margaret was an interior designer as well as a member of the First Nazarene Church in Magnolia. She enjoyed fishing and flower arranging. She was a loving sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Preceding Mrs. Margaret in death were her parents; one daughter, Tiffany Smith; and her husband, Marvin Don Forrest.
Surviving Mrs. Margaret are a special niece, Paula Mount (Roger) of Monterey, La.; one bonus son, Michael Don Forrest; two bonus daughters, Wendy Lynn Curry and Christi Tenille Forrest; two brothers, James Nowlin (Judy) of Moore, Okla., and Donnie Nowlin (Jean) of Harrisonburg, La.; three sisters, Sissy Duck (Gary), JoAnn Ogden (Roy) of Harrisonburg, La., and Cindy Morrow (Chris) of Tullos, La.; five grandchildren, Kyel Barlow, Cameron Barlow, Jonathan Curry, Caroline Forrest and Emily Brown; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Margaret will be Roger Mount, Lloyd Simmons, Kyel Barlow, Dylan Palmer, Thurman Beavers, Cameron Barlow, Danny Forrest and Chris Morrow.
